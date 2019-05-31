Add some flair to your garden or walkway w/ a 4-pack of solar ground lights for $19 Prime shipped

Lc_smarts (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Biling Solar Ground Lights for $18.89 Prime shipped when you use the code AMT2PWWF at checkout. Regularly over $25, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked and is the best available. These lights are perfect for adding that little bit of extra flair to your yard this summer. Being solar powered, there are no wires to run or batteries to change. Plus, the built-in light sensor will turn them on without any interaction from you. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For $17 Prime shipped, you can get quite a bit more light on your patio or driveway. The LITOM Solar Light is a #1 best-seller at Amazon and offers great illumination of your patio, yard, or other larger area of the house. Though not as small as the above ground lights, this is a great way to illuminate a bigger area.

Biling Solar Ground Light features:

The LED Solar disk Light does not require electricity at all. When the solar panel is set under the sunny place, turning on the switch, it will be charged with sunlight in the daytime and light up automatically in the sensor response at night. Adopted IP65 grade waterproof design. No worries about heavy rain, snow, frost, or sleet.

