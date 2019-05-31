Teac’s Belt Drive Turntable with USB in Walnut or Black is down to $150 (Reg. $225+)

BuyDig is offering the Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable in Matte Black or Walnut for $149.95 shipped. Simply use code SPIN at checkout. Originally over $320, this model goes for $225 at Amazon right now. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best we can find. You can use the USB connectivity to transfer music from vinyl to digital or just enjoy your records the way they were meant to be heard. It supports 33 1/3 and 45 rpm vinyl, has a built-In phono EQ and a nice aluminum die-cast platter. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Skip the USB connection and grab the Audio-Technica ATLP60 Fully Automatic Stereo Belt Drive Turntable for $50 less than today’s deal price. Either way, consider grabbing a 100-pack of Protective Outer Sleeves for your precious LP album covers.

Teac TN-300SE Analog Belt Drive Turntable:

Digitize your favorite vinyl records with the Teac TN-300SE-MB Stereo Turntable. Its USB output will allow you to connect it to your compatible Windows or Mac computer to convert the records to digital audio files for storage. The turntable will also connect to nearly any RCA audio input on a receiver or amplifier with its phono/line level switchable audio output. It includes a stereo RCA cable and 45 rpm adapter for convenient connectivity and playback.

