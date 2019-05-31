Your kid will be the talk of their friends w/ Yamaha’s battery-powered ride-on: $199 (Reg. $250)

Walmart is offering the 12V Yamaha Raptor Battery Powered Ride-on Black/Green for $199 shipped. Generally, you’d expect to pay around $250 for this ride-on toy and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. I always enjoyed driving these toys as a kid. As the weather gets warmer, this would be a great summer toy to get your kids off video games and outside. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Mongoose Trace Foldable Kick Scooter is a great alternative to get the kids out of the house this summer. The prices start at $36 for this unique scooter, which was another one of my childhood favorites. Just know that your child will have to manually operate the scooter, while the above ride-on uses a battery to drive itself.

Yamaha Raptor Ride-on features:

The Yamaha Raptor ATV 12-Volt Battery-Powered Ride-On can help provide an active child with hours of fun and physical play. It features a scaled-down design of an adult-size ATV and feels and looks like the real thing. This ATV 12-Volt ride-on has colorful, authentic Yamaha graphics throughout and is sized for young riders. It offers two forward speeds and reverse capability to make your little guy feel like he’s shredding the trails just like a grown-up.

