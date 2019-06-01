BenQ’s $449 Projector creates a 120-inch Full HD display, has a 15,000-hour lamp, more (Save $100)

- Jun. 1st 2019 10:35 am ET

$449
0

Amazon is offering the BenQ 1080p Projector (MH535A) for $449 shipped. Matched at B&H and Newegg. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. This projector offers full HD output, a 15,000 hour lamp, and creates up to a 120-inch image. My projector is currently set up to display a picture that’s about the same size and I absolutely love playing games and watching movies on it. Inputs include 2x HDMI, 2x VGA, and more. BenQ is well-known and its products are reputable.

I’ve mounted my projector and highly recommend you do the same. I grabbed VIVO’s $16 Universal Mount and found installation to be quite simple. It’s made of steel and can hold projectors that weigh up to 30 pounds.

BenQ 1080p Projector (MH535A) features:

  • Brightness of 3600 Lumens
  • Full HD (1920 x 1080) Native Resolution
  • 1.37 to 1.64:1 Throw Ratio
  • Composite, S-Video, 2x HDMI, 2x VGA In
  • VGA Output for Loop-Through
  • Analog Audio Input and Output
  • USB & RS-232 Controllable
  • Integrated 2-Watt Speaker
  • VGA Cable and IR Remote Included

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$449

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Home Theater

Home Theater
projector BenQ

About the Author