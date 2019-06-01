BenQ’s $449 Projector creates a 120-inch Full HD display, has a 15,000-hour lamp, more (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the BenQ 1080p Projector (MH535A) for $449 shipped. Matched at B&H and Newegg. That’s $100 off the going rate found at retailers like Office Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $50. This projector offers full HD output, a 15,000 hour lamp, and creates up to a 120-inch image. My projector is currently set up to display a picture that’s about the same size and I absolutely love playing games and watching movies on it. Inputs include 2x HDMI, 2x VGA, and more. BenQ is well-known and its products are reputable.

I’ve mounted my projector and highly recommend you do the same. I grabbed VIVO’s $16 Universal Mount and found installation to be quite simple. It’s made of steel and can hold projectors that weigh up to 30 pounds.

BenQ 1080p Projector (MH535A) features:

Brightness of 3600 Lumens

Full HD (1920 x 1080) Native Resolution

1.37 to 1.64:1 Throw Ratio

Composite, S-Video, 2x HDMI, 2x VGA In

VGA Output for Loop-Through

Analog Audio Input and Output

USB & RS-232 Controllable

Integrated 2-Watt Speaker

VGA Cable and IR Remote Included

