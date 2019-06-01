Wake up and smell the coffee w/ Amazon’s Gold Box deals from $9 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Coffee Gator (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its coffee accessories from $9 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the 14-ounce Pour Over Coffee Dripper with Paperless Filter and Carafe for $14.65, which generally goes for over $25. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Pour over is one of the best methods for extracting unique flavors from coffee that just aren’t present with normal brewing methods. Want to learn more about other brewing methods? Check out Trevor’s unique coffee bar setup and learn just how many different ways you can make a cup of joe. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If espresso is what you’re after, this stovetop brewer is just $8 Prime shipped. You’ll only get a single cup of joe from this model instead of nearly 2 with the above pour over, but you generally don’t need quite as much espresso to get going in the morning.

Coffee Gator Pour Over Dripper features:

More smiles per cup. Baristas agree, pour over brewing unlocks coffee’s full potential. This kit is the easiest way to get there. Prepare your taste buds for a flavor fiesta that will leave you grinning like a possum eating a sweet potato

