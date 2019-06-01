Get the kids outside w/ JumpSport’s 14-foot trampoline & enclosure: $325 (Reg. $600)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JumpSport SkyBounce 14-foot XPS Trampoline System for $324.90 shipped. Normally $600, this beats the all-time low at Amazon, is nearly 50% off, and is the best available. I loved trampolines as a kid. In fact, some of my best memories are on them with friends. This 14-foot model includes an enclosure to keep your kids from falling off while having the time of their life this summer. Reviews are thin here on this newer model, but JumpSport is well-rated otherwise.

If you live in a particularly windy area, be sure to pick up the JumpSport Trampoline Anchor Kit at $50 shipped. This will make sure you don’t have a trampoline go flying through your yard during a storm, and also keeps your kids safer.

JumpSport SkyBounce Trampoline features:

With added safety enclosure straps and thicker padding, this SkyBounce XPS trampoline offers improved responsiveness and longevity for years to come.

Includes high quality trampoline with an integrated safety enclosure with over 10 safety features and performance innovations! Single-user weight rating of up to 225 lbs, real world testing to a combined weight of over 500 lb.

Patented Unforgettable overlapping doorway: eliminates unintended fall outs for parent’s peace of mind.

Quick and simple installation with galvanized framing and easy-up netting. Meets or Exceeds ASTM Impact Performance Test standards.

Our family-owned company continues to deliver industry leading products are entirely designed & engineered in USA

