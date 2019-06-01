Makita’s 3-pc. Cordless Combo has a chainsaw, blower, angle grinder, and more: $399 (All-time low)

- Jun. 1st 2019 9:21 am ET

$399
Amazon is offering the Makita 18V Cordless 3-piece Combo Kit (XT274PT) for $399 shipped. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $75. Unlike many other combos, this one includes tools that aren’t often included in most other kits. With a blower, chainsaw, and angle grinder, this set makes for a solid way to expand your workshop’s tool collection. Two 5.0Ah batteries and a dual charger are also included. Rated 5/5 stars.

If you’ve ever tried to move wet leaves, you know it can be a pain. Make that and other tricky tasks more manageable with Makita’s Long Blower Nozzle for $12. This sports a narrow profile that boost air speed, helping reduce effort required when moving heavier debris.

Makita 18V 3-piece Combo Kit features:

Landscapers are seeking more cordless alternatives to gas-powered outdoor power equipment, and Makita is meeting demand with an expanding line of cordless OPE. The XT274PTX packs three cordless solutions for cutting and clean-ups – but with zero emissions, lower noise and considerably less maintenance.

