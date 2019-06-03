Go high-end w/ American Tourister’s Premium 4-piece Luggage Set: $99 (Reg. $200)

BuyDig is offering the American Tourister Premium 4-piece Luggage Set for $99 shipped when coupon code 1680D has been applied during checkout. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Two pieces of luggage sport 360-degree spinner wheels that make navigation very easy. Included duffel and tote bags offer dual carry handles, removable shoulder straps, and more. Customers receive a 10-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t need four pieces? Opt for Rockland’s 2-Piece Luggage Set for $30. Just like the set above, this one also comes in a sleek, black colorway. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4/5 star rating.

American Tourister Premium Luggage Set features:

1680D Polyester

American Tourister 10 Year Global Warranty

Includes 2 clear plastic toiletry bag

28″ and 20″ Spinner Suitcases with 4 wheels for 360 degree comfortable rolling

