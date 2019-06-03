Anker Eufy Lumi Night Lights simplify nighttime navigation: 6 for $15 (Save 20%)

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering six of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $15.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Navigating throughout the house at night can be a bear, especially if it isn’t yours. If you have guests stay at your home here and there, these night lights will make nighttime navigation much simpler for everyone. These are compact in size and will not obstruct secondary outlets. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you need to light up some areas where there isn’t an outlet, opt for three Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Lights for $14. They are powered by three AAA batteries and last for up to one year. A straight-forward and simple style aims to make these look great no matter what time of day it is.

Eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0. 11/kWh.

COMPACT SIZE: Does not obstruct the second outlet.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!