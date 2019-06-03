Upgrade to Bose’s Solo 5 TV Sound System for $180 (Reg. up to $249)

Amazon is offering the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $179.99 shipped. Regularly fetching up to $249, today’s deal is $20 off the sale offers at retailers like Walmart and is the best new condition price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a clean and simple way to upgrade your TV’s audio, this is a solid option worthy of your consideration. With just one sound bar to hook up, Bose’s offering aims to make installation quick and painless. Inputs include optical, coaxial, 3.5mm, and Bluetooth. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Embrace a clean look when you grab this $24 wall mount. Installation looks to be straight-forward with its one-bracket solution. Over 150 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.7/5 stars.

Bose Solo TV Sound System features:

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV. The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t.

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker:2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control:4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

