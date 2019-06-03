Upgrade your home theater w/ Elite Screen’s 100-inch projector screen for $69 (Over 20% off)

Amazon is offering the Elite Screens 100-inch Manual Pull-Down Projector Screen for $69 shipped. This is over 20% off the going rate and is the best available. If you’re trying to build a home theater for summer movie nights, this is a must-have. Giving you up to a 100-inch display, this will make your home the hit of the neighborhood. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’ve already got the projector and now a screen, be sure to pick up this universal mount for just $16 Prime shipped. This will clean up your home theater and put the finishing touches on making it more like a movie theater.

Elite Screens Projector Screen features:

  • 100-inch Diagonal, 16:9 Aspect Ratio. View Size: 49.0″ H x 87.0″ W. Overall Size: 59.8″ H x 93.8″ W x 2.8″ D. White Case.
  • MaxWhite B; A 8K / 4K Ultra HD and Active 3D Ready FRONT Projection Screen Material featuring a 180° Viewing Angle and 1.0 Gain. Fully Black Backed, Mildew Resistant and Easy to Clean Surface. GreenGuard and GreenGuard GOLD Certified. Compatible with Standard UHD/HD projectors.
  • Features a 2-inch interval auto-lock mechanism that allow for various height settings and a screen lanyard for easy pull down

