GOOLOO’s portable jumpstarter can also charge your MacBook for $60 (Reg. $110)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1500A Peak Car Jumpstarter with 60W USB-C Power Delivery Output for $59.39 shipped when the code 92UXYCNR is used at checkout. Originally $110, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This portable battery offers the ability to jumpstart up to a 10L gas or 7L diesel engine, making it perfect for road trips. Also, there’s a built-in USB-C output which supports up to 60W of USB-C Power Delivery, meaning it can easily charge a MacBook when on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the USB-C Power Delivery port and jumpstarting capabilities and opt for Anker’s PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger at $18 Prime shipped. This is a great option for keeping your iPhone charged when you’re heading out, just know it won’t be able to really power an iPad or MacBook.

GOOLOO Jumpstarter & USB-C PD Battery features:

As one of the most powerful jump starters on the market, this portable 19800mAh car jump starter starts your vehicle 12V (up to 10L gas or 7L diesel engine) up to 20 times with 1500A current heavy duty clamp

The Type-C output reaches up to 60W that matches the original AC MacBook charger

This Quick charge 3.0 USB ports can be used to charge almost any USB powered device at lightning speed

