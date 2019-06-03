Omron’s Apple Health-enabled Evolv Blood Pressure Monitor hits $54 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Omron Evolv Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor for $54.28 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a 23% discount and drops the price to within cents of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll find it sells for $80 directly from Omron. Evolv pairs with your smartphone or Alexa to bring blood pressure into apps like Apple Health and more. It features a compact, all-in-one design that also incorporates precision accuracy for readings. Over 240 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Want to ditch the AiO form-factor in order to increase the savings? Omron’s 10 Series Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor is available for $44 when clipping the on-page coupon. It still features the same Apple Heath compatibility and precision, but with a less sleek design. But if that’s not a must-have, you can’t go wrong with the more affordable 10 Series option.

Omron Evolv Blood Pressure Monitor features:

  • Omron eliminated the tubes and wires, making Evolv our most portable upper arm monitor ever; its compact, one-piece design features simple, intuitive controls make it easy to set up and use
  • With Advanced Accuracy, our exclusive heart health algorithm, this innovative, upper arm one-piece blood pressure monitor measures more data points and eliminates interference from movement for more precise, clinically-accurate readings
  • Works with the FREE Omron app (with select iOS and Android devices; visit OmronHealthcare.com/connect for compatibility) and allows you to track/share unlimited readings and results with family or healthcare providers [App also allows unlimited users]

