Skip Hop Weekender Diaper Bag w/ changing Pad drops to $80 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Weekender Travel Diaper Bag Tote with Matching Changing Pad for $79.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s the lowest rate we’ve found and the second-best we’ve tracked from Amazon. This bag is great for trips or everyday carry and it’s spacious enough to hold diapers, bottles and more. It also has handles that skip right over your luggage for convenient traveling. Best of all, it features a changing pad that has a matching design. Rated 4.6/5 stars with reviews coming in; however, Skip Hop is widely known.

With your savings, pick up the Skip Hop Insulated Cooler and Baby Bottle Bag for $10.50. This bottle bag easily hooks onto a stroller and keeps two bottles warm or cold with the included freezer pack. Regularly priced at $16, this bottle bag is rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 700 reviews.

Skip Hop Weekender Travel Diaper Bag features:

Sized just right for family getaways, our stylish weekender bag holds diapers, bottles and extras—with room to spare for parents’ things, too.

A supersize variation on our best-selling Duo Signature Diaper Bags, the travel-ready design features a spacious main compartment with a wide “drawbridge” opening for easy access.

Two multipurpose packing cubes optimize organization and space.

A handy sleeve at the back easily slides over rolling luggage handles so travel is a breeze.

The streamlined, yet roomy, style also does double duty as a hospital overnight bag for baby’s arrival.

