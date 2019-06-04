Save 50% on this 33-foot RGB LED light strip for any room at just $15

TenmiroDirect (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-Foot RGB LED Light Strip for $14.94 Prime shipped when you use the code 52RYUH6C at checkout. This is around 50% off the going rate of $30 at Amazon and is the best available. This LED strip gives you 33-feet of lighting in the color of your choice. Whether you’re wanting to add illumination to your kitchen cabinets, the garage, or even your home theater, this is a great option. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

No matter where you plan on putting the LED strip, be sure to pick up a pack of 100 mounting brackets. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon and will make your strip stay put wherever you want it.

Tenmiro RGB LED Light Strip features:

This RGB Led strip lights kit can change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB(Red, Green, Blue), 20 multicolored options, 8 light modes but also has 6 DIY selection to create your great led mood lighting. he mini controller can be hidden Installation, range is no longer limited by the receiving angle. LED strip lights can be used for decorating your living room, bed room, stairs, kitchen, porch and bar, especially amazing for party and events like birthday, Anniversary,parties, and surprise. It is a great gift for your family and friends.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!