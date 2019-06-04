No irrigation system? This $11.50 sprinkler will get water your yard easily

Gesentur (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Automatic 360 Rotating Adjustable Sprinkler for $11.39 Prime shipped when the code XRCVCVQU is used at checkout. Normally closer to $20, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. You’ll need to water the yard this summer, so ditch the hand sprayer for this automatic rotating sprinkler. If you don’t already have an irrigation system, this is the next best thing at a fraction of the cost. You’ll be able to adjust this sprinkler to water areas ranging from 26 – 32.8 feet. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for the Gilmour Circle Pattern Spot Sprinkler at just $3 on Amazon. This is perfect for smaller yards and has a reach of 30-feet in diameter.

Gesentur Automatic 360 Rotating Sprinkler features:

Efficiently water your lawn up to 26 – 32.8ft distance with international standard pipes. lawn sprinkler covers covers a lot of area with a spray distance up to 32.8ft for maximum water exposure(water pressure 60 PSI).the smart Garden Water Sprinkler has three arms, 360 degree rotating action, efficient, quick watering. Sprayer garden water sprinkler has adjustable nozzles allows you to switch different kinds of sprinkling mode to satisfy your various water spraying needs. the angle can be set to 90 degrees for more compact watering or 45 degrees for watering larger areas. garden sprinkler can be targeted to save water most by adjusting the water density, size and scope

