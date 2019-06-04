No in-car Bluetooth? The Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter remedies that for $11

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav SmartCharge FM Transmitter/Bluetooth Receiver/Car Charger for $10.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ROAVARA2 at checkout. Normally $18, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is more than 30% off the going rate. If you don’t have a car with Bluetooth or an AUX input, this is a must-have. You’ll be able to enjoy your favorite music from your phone or take calls thanks to the built-in FM transmitter. Plus, the included two USB charging ports will make sure your phone battery stays topped off. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

AUKEY’s flush-mount car charger is a great option if you’re looking for a power solution that takes up less room in your vehicle. It’s more budget-friendly at $9 Prime shipped and will still keep two devices charged.

Anker Roav SmartCharge features:

Stable Transmission: Solid Bluetooth and FM connections stream music straight from your phone to your car’s sound system.

Clear Sound: Just find an unoccupied station and the boosted FM signal and static-cancellation technology broadcast a great listening experience.

Rapid Charging: Dual USB ports with Anker’s advanced technology deliver simultaneous high-speed charging to driver and passenger. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.

Better Hands-Free Calling: Bluetooth 4.2 provides a stable connection and echo-cancellation reduces background noise for clearer calls.

