Add Ethernet to any computer w/ TP-Link’s $10 USB to Gigabit adapter

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 to Gigabit Ethernet Adapter for $9.99 Prime shipped. This is 50% off the going rate at Amazon and is only $2 above its all-time low. If your laptop came without an Ethernet plug, this is a must-have accessory. You’ll be able to plug it into any computer that has a USB 3.0 port and enjoy wired Ethernet on your laptop. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you have a computer with only USB-C ports, then pick up nonda’s USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter for just $9 Prime shipped. This #1 best-selling dongle will become a staple in your computer accessory bag and small enough to leave on the above Ethernet adapter.

TP-Link Foldable USB 3.0 to Ethernet Adapter features:

USB to Ethernet adapter: Enables you to turn your laptop’s USB port into a RJ45 Ethernet port to enjoy stable network connection

Ultra-High Speed: Experience full 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit speed over your PC’s USB 30 port Extremely good for transferring large files, playing online games, live video chatting, and streaming HD videos, etc

Universal Compatible: Plug and play for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS, so it’s easy to use for all kind of MacBook, Chromebook, Windows Surface, Raspberry Pi, etc

Assist Your CPU: UE300 is backwards compatible with USB 20 and 11 ports It Also reduces PC CPU loading by supporting Checksum Offload and Segmentation task offload

Foldable Design: TP-Link UE300 conveniently folds down and is extremely portable, enabling you to take it with you wherever you go

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!