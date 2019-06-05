Apple Health integration makes this $19 smart scale a solid buy

Etekcity (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Etekcity HealthKit Smart Scale for $18.98 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by roughly $2. With support for major platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and FitBit, this smart scale is a budget-conscious way to easily log weight changes over time. An unlimited user capacity makes it great for individuals or large families. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considering that the scale above features a glass surface, it’s probably a good idea to grab a bottle of Windex for $3. This particular kind is ammonia-free and as usual, will leave a streak-free shine on glass surfaces.

Etekcity Smart Scale features:

Syncs data with Apple Health, Google Fit & FitBit, so you can store all your data in one convenient, centralized location for viewing trends and tracking progress

Get 13 essential measurements including Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Visceral Fat, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Body Water, and more! You can weigh yourself anytime, even without your phone on hand. The data will sync to the app once your phone and scale connect again

This smart body fat scale allows you to create unlimited member profiles to seamlessly track multiple users; a family can share one scale together. It’s convenient when every member knows their body metrics and knows specifically what to work on. Especially helpful for body builders and those working on weight loss

