Blu-ray & 4K from $6.50: Venom, Ex Machina, Alita Battle Angel, more

- Jun. 5th 2019 4:18 pm ET

Amazon is offering Venom on 4K Blu-ray for $15 Prime shipped. Normally over $20, this is a match for the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. I really enjoyed this remake of Venom, as Tom Hardy really filled the role well. It was fun, serious, and action-packed for an awesome adventure movie. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to link up Movies Anywhere so you can watch all the digital titles here on your favorite streaming provider. Movies Anywhere has become indispensable for me, as any Blu-ray I buy these days comes with a digital copy and the service lets me watch it on just about any provider.

Other Blu-rays on sale:

Venom:

One of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters takes center stage as Eddie Brock ( Tom Hardy) becomes the host for the alien symbiote Venom. Upon investigating one of Drake’s experiments, the alien Venom merges with Eddie’s body, and he suddenly had incredible new superpowers, as well as the chance to do just about whatever he wants.

