MSI’s 15-inch gaming laptop packs NVIDIA’s RTX GPU from $1,189 (Reg. $1,700)

Newegg is offering the MSI GL63 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB for $1,289 shipped when the code EMCTBTA26 is used at checkout. Save an additional $100 when you use the mail-in rebate, dropping it to $1,189 shipped. As part of a bundle, with your purchase, you’ll also receive the MSI Gaming Mouse v3.0 (a $60 value) and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (a $30 value). This laptop packs NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 6GB graphics card for real-time raytracing, giving you better lighting and graphics in your favorite games. MSI laptops are well-rated at Best Buy.

If you don’t need the insane power of the above laptop, check out the Acer Aspire E 15 for $330 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer a dedicated graphics card, 6-core i7, and other high-end features, it’s the perfect option if you just need to browse the internet or answer some emails.

MSI GL63 Gaming Laptop features:

GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6

Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8750H (2.20 GHz)

16 GB Memory 1 TB HDD 128 GB NVMe SSD

15.6″ 1920 x 1080 120 Hz 3 ms, Wideview, 94% NTSC 100% sRGB, Anti-Glare

15.07″ x 10.23″ x 1.16″ 4.80 lbs.

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1 x HDMI (4K @ 60Hz)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

