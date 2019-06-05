MSI’s 15-inch gaming laptop packs NVIDIA’s RTX GPU from $1,189 (Reg. $1,700)

- Jun. 5th 2019 1:42 pm ET

0

Newegg is offering the MSI GL63 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB for $1,289 shipped when the code EMCTBTA26 is used at checkout. Save an additional $100 when you use the mail-in rebate, dropping it to $1,189 shipped. As part of a bundle, with your purchase, you’ll also receive the MSI Gaming Mouse v3.0 (a $60 value) and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (a $30 value). This laptop packs NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 6GB graphics card for real-time raytracing, giving you better lighting and graphics in your favorite games. MSI laptops are well-rated at Best Buy.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the insane power of the above laptop, check out the Acer Aspire E 15 for $330 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer a dedicated graphics card, 6-core i7, and other high-end features, it’s the perfect option if you just need to browse the internet or answer some emails.

MSI GL63 Gaming Laptop features:

  • GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6
  • Intel Core i7 8th Gen 8750H (2.20 GHz)
  • 16 GB Memory 1 TB HDD 128 GB NVMe SSD
  • 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 120 Hz 3 ms, Wideview, 94% NTSC 100% sRGB, Anti-Glare
  • 15.07″ x 10.23″ x 1.16″ 4.80 lbs.
  • 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1 x HDMI (4K @ 60Hz)
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
  • 3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Newegg

Newegg
MSI

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide