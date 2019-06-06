Save over 50% on Etekcity’s latest Alexa/Assistant smart bulb, now just $9

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its new Wi-FI LED Smart Light Bulb for $8.99 Prime shipped when the code UQSQ6X4D is used at checkout. Generally $20 there, it recently dropped to $13 and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Requiring no hub, these bulbs are 100% stand-alone and work with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control. Plus, being LED, you’ll enjoy energy savings and long life before needing to replace the bulb. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Update 6/6 @ 5:22 PM: MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Govee TV RGB LED Light Strip for $5.99 Prime shipped when you use the code TE4SZJEG at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is the best available. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Though right now this is among the most budget-friendly smart home products you can buy, it never hurts to pick up a 2-pack of smart plugs. They’re around $8 each when you clip the on-page coupon, which is just under the price of the bulb, but smart plugs can be used to turn on and off coffee makers, curling irons, and more with just your voice.

Etekcity Smart bulb features:

VOICE COMMAND: Conveniently ask Alexa or Google Home to dim, brighten, or turn your smart light bulb on/off. Customize your lighting anytime by adjusting its brightness from 1% to 100%. Especially convenient when your hands are full, or you’re in the middle of a task.

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Get unlimited access to your light bulb anywhere you have Wi-Fi or an internet connection. With the VeSync app on your smartphone, you can enjoy total smart control. Turn house lights on/off from work, or make sure your room is illuminated even before you step inside.

FAVORITE SETTING: Save the brightness settings you like for different scenes/activities such as family time, studying/reading, resting, and more—have all your favorites available at a tap!

SUNRISE & SUNSET SETTING: With these settings, you can program your light to turn on/off according to local sunrise and sunset times. Have light fill your living room when sunlight starts to fade, or make sure your bedroom light turns off right at dawn.

