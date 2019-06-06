Stock up on healthy snacks: That’s It 100% Fruit Bars 12-Pack at $13 (35% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, That’s It (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 12-pack of Apple + Strawberry 100% Natural Real Fruit Bars for $12.74. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $19, today’s deal is one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best we can find. These 100% fruit-based bars have no fat content, preservatives or added sugar and make for a great healthy mid-day snack. Rated 4+ stars from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll also find the mango and cherry flavors down at the same price. While they have been slightly lower, now is great time to stock up for lunches and snacks. But if you’re looking for something filled with protein, consider the 12-pack of CLIF BAR Energy Bars (Chocolate Chip) for $10.72 Prime shipped.

That’s It Apple + Strawberry 100% Natural Fruit Bars:

STRAIGHT FROM THE TREE! That’s It! The perfect snack packed with high fiber, no preservatives and no added sugars. That’s it Fruit Bars provide the ideal snack for children, adults and athletes who look for the perfect organic, wholesome snack.

GRAB IT ON THE GO! Don’t feel guilty about this snack! That’s It Fruit bars are the healthy choice for the snack on the go or a quick breakfast. Grab this balanced nutrition snack while traveling, heading to the gym, or for a satisfying mid-morning snack!

WHOLESOME FRUIT ROLLED UP INTO 1 SWEET SNACK! Teens and toddlers absolutely LOVE the pure chewy natural fruit packed in That’s It Fruit Bars! It’s like getting two pieces of fruit in one. Enjoy 2 fruits without the hassle of washing, peeling, or cutting.

