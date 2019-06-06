Track your sleep, steps, more w/ Withings Steel smartwatch: $63.50 (Reg. $120)

- Jun. 6th 2019 2:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$120+ $63.50
0

Amazon is offering the Withings Nokia Steel Limited Edition in Black/Stainless Steel for $63.43 shipped. Other colors on Amazon fetch at least $120 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this model. With the styling of a normal watch, you’ll also get the added features of a smartwatch. It offers sleep monitoring, step counting, an 8-month battery life, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Expand your fitness tracking capabilities with this $22 Bluetooth smart scale. It syncs with Apple Health or Google Fit, making it simple to log your weight and more.

Withings Nokia Steel Smartwatch features:

  • 24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance
  • Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point
  • Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap
  • Automatic synchronization – Visualize trends and data on your smartphone with the free Nokia Health Mate app
  • No charging – Up to 8-month battery life

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$120+ $63.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Sports-Fitness Withings

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide