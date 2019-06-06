Track your sleep, steps, more w/ Withings Steel smartwatch: $63.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the Withings Nokia Steel Limited Edition in Black/Stainless Steel for $63.43 shipped. Other colors on Amazon fetch at least $120 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on this model. With the styling of a normal watch, you’ll also get the added features of a smartwatch. It offers sleep monitoring, step counting, an 8-month battery life, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

Expand your fitness tracking capabilities with this $22 Bluetooth smart scale. It syncs with Apple Health or Google Fit, making it simple to log your weight and more.

Withings Nokia Steel Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

Automatic synchronization – Visualize trends and data on your smartphone with the free Nokia Health Mate app

No charging – Up to 8-month battery life

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!