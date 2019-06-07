AmazonBasics’ Adjustable Weight Set hits new all-time low of $30

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 38-pound Adjustable Weight Set for $29.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $50, it had been steadily dropping in price before falling to the all-time low. If you can’t make it to a gym, bring the experience home with this set of adjustable weights. You’ll receive two barbells, eight plates, four threaded collars, and a carrying case should you ever want to bring your equipment on the road. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 200 shoppers.

Resistance training is also a fantastic way to get in shape at home. This set of five resistance bands is only $10. It even includes an eBook download plus access to videos so you can get the most out of your workouts using these.

AmazonBasics 38-pound Adjustable Weight Set:

Includes two barbells (3 pounds each), four 2.5-pound plates, four 5-pound plates, and four collars (.5 pounds each)

Threaded collars for securing plates to barbells; textured grips promote secure, comfortable hold

Durable metal plates with semi-gloss finish for rust- and maintenance-free use; rugged PP plastic carrying case

