Enjoy fresh water anywhere w/ the Etekcity Water Filter Straw for just $10

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Water Filter Straw for $9.99 Prime shipped when the code YKIL47JL is used at checkout. Normally $18, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re worried about finding fresh water on your outdoor adventures, this removes the thought as you’ll be able to have fresh water right in your bag any time. You’ll get the straw, a backwash cleaning kit, and water bag in this kit, giving you everything you need to survive. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle is a great way to keep hydrated when you do have a source of fresh water. At just $9 Prime shipped, it holds 0.4L of refreshing water to keep you going throughout your day.

Etekcity Water Filter Straw features:

3 STAGE ADVANCED FILTRATION: includes pre-filter, activated carbon filter and 0. 01 Microns hollow fiber UF membrane inline filter; removes 99. 99999% of waterborne bacteria, such as salmonella, cholera, and E. coli

SAFETY TESTED: This water purifier has been tested by the Tavy SD Institute and meets EPA Water Quality Standards. The pouch is FDA Compliant in accordance with 21 CFR 180. 22 to ensure maximum quality and safety

DEPENDABLE ACCESSORIES: The filter kit comes with a foldable water pouch for collecting water, a longer straw to attach to the filter, and a syringe for cleaning and lifetime extension

PREPAREDNESS: Small and lightweight, ideal for backpacking, camping, hiking, scouting, and more. Store in emergency preparedness kits and survival bags to constantly be prepared for when disaster strikes

FILTER MORE: This filter will provide up to 1500 liters of safe drinking water from any source like creeks and streams whether clean or dirty

