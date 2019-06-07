Pick up Husky’s highly-rated 2-pack of folding sawhorses for $20 (Reg. $40)

Home Depot offers the Husky 28-inch Folding Sawhorse 2-pack for $19.88 with free in-store pickup. With a list price of $40, a similar 2-pack goes for $35 at Amazon and this matches our last mention. If you don’t have a pair of sawhorses, this is a great time to pick a set up. Whether you’re building a shed this summer or just need a makeshift platform to support your chop saw, this is a requirement for any toolkit. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This 7-inch Speed Square is another must-have in any toolkit, especially at $9 Prime shipped. No matter what you’re building having solid corners and straight lines is a necessity, and this speed square makes it easy.

Husky Folding Sawhorse features:

The 28 in. Husky Folding Sawhorse (2-pack) offers a sturdy core construction capable of supporting up to 1250 lbs. per pair. Durable polypropylene material resist rusting, denting and peeling. The patented reinforced center shelf and durable cross support design allows easy set-up, tear down and storage along with the durability to handle the toughest jobs. Rubber-coated feet have been added for stability.

