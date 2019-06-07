Samsung’s 28-inch 4K Monitor returns to $280 (Reg. $330), more from $180

Amazon is offering the Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) for $279.99 shipped. It has been averaging around $330 at Amazon lately, and is now at a $50 savings and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This display is an excellent way to upgrade your PC or Mac setup. Its sleek design is backed by a beautiful, 28-inch 4K panel that’s ready to help boost productivity and enrich your computing experience. Integrated picture-by-picture technology lets you connect and view two devices at the same time without seeing a reduction in image quality. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (UE570) features:

Stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality, PC viewing, gaming and more come alive with incredible lifelike detail

Amd Free Sync and 1ms response time minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

An Incredible 1 billion colors delivers detailed, natural looking, and extremely realistic images

Picture-by-picture (PBP) lets you connect to two devices to the monitor and maintain their original quality

Connect multiple Ultra HD devices, like PCs and gaming consoles via two HDMI 2.0 inputs as well as one Display port input

