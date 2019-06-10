Cool off this summer w/ Intex’s 18-foot above ground pool for $299 (Reg. $450)

Walmart is offering the Intex 18-foot by 48-inch Metal Frame Above Ground Pool with Filter Pump for $299 shipped. Normally, you’d pay $450 at Intex and around the same from third-parties at Amazon. Enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool with this above ground model this summer. You’ll get the pool, frame, and pump with a built-in filter in the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

This Deluxe Pool Maintenance Kit for Above Ground Pools is a must-have for any backyard water adventure. It’s $33 shipped at Amazon and will make cleaning your pool simple.

Intex Metal Frame Above Ground Pool features:

Beautiful, easy-to-assemble, and durable, Intex Metal Frame pools are designed for years of family and neighborhood fun! Pool set comes included with a removable ladder, cartridge filter pump, dual suction outlet fittings, and a setup DVD for convenience. Built with puncture-resistant 3-ply durable material for long lasting water experience. Ages 6 years and up.

