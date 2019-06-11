Save 35% on a 3.4-Qt air fryer and make great wings at home: $58.50 (Reg. $90)

RCUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 3.4-Quart Blusmart Electric Air Fryer for $58.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Y258A6LT at checkout. Normally, you’d pay around $90 for this air fryer and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. I absolutely love air fryers for making at-home wings. I honestly don’t normally go out to Buffalo Wild Wings nearly as much now that I make my own at home. All I do is pick up my favorite wing sauce, bread with some flour, and it’s just as good for a fraction of the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Learning to cook with an air fryer isn’t the easiest. This cookbook, however, helps you transition simply. For just $13.50 Prime shipped, or included in Kindle Unlimited, you’ll enjoy a plethora of easy recipes to try with your new air fryer.

Hot air fryer circulates hot air and allows heat waves to flow around the food for fast and accurate results. Since delicious deep-fried dishes are made with little to no oil, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, healthier food can be cooked with up to 80% less fat. Blusmart Air fryer offers temperature control up to 400 degrees, and a timer up to 30 minutes which with auto shut-off feature. Operate easily-putu food in basket, add less oil as your desired, choose the temperature and time then enjoy. Fast cooking performance and very short preheating time enables you to prepare a meal for the whole family in record time.

