Save 35% on a 3.4-Qt air fryer and make great wings at home: $58.50 (Reg. $90)

RCUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 3.4-Quart Blusmart Electric Air Fryer for $58.49 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Y258A6LT at checkout. Normally, you’d pay around $90 for this air fryer and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. I absolutely love air fryers for making at-home wings. I honestly don’t normally go out to Buffalo Wild Wings nearly as much now that I make my own at home. All I do is pick up my favorite wing sauce, bread with some flour, and it’s just as good for a fraction of the price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Learning to cook with an air fryer isn’t the easiest. This cookbook, however, helps you transition simply. For just $13.50 Prime shipped, or included in Kindle Unlimited, you’ll enjoy a plethora of easy recipes to try with your new air fryer.

Bluesmart Air Fryer features:

Hot air fryer circulates hot air and allows heat waves to flow around the food for fast and accurate results. Since delicious deep-fried dishes are made with little to no oil, crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, healthier food can be cooked with up to 80% less fat. Blusmart Air fryer offers temperature control up to 400 degrees, and a timer up to 30 minutes which with auto shut-off feature. Operate easily-putu food in basket, add less oil as your desired, choose the temperature and time then enjoy. Fast cooking performance and very short preheating time enables you to prepare a meal for the whole family in record time.

