Capresso’s burr grinder is at its lowest price in years: $69.59 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for $69.64 shipped. Normally $100 at retailers like Bed Bath and Beyond, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked since 2013 and is the best available. Though blade grinders are quite a bit more budget-friendly, there’s a reason for it. Burr grinders just make coffee taste better, as it extracts the proper flavors through a grind instead of chopping up the bean. Though a good burr grinder is a must, there’s even more to brewing the perfect cup of coffee, and Trevor’s Behind the Screens shows you what every coffee bar should look like. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This Ceramic Manual Burr Coffee Grinder is just $22 Prime shipped and is a great way to enjoy a great cup of joe. You’ll have to put some elbow grease into this one to achieve the same result as the above grinder, and it doesn’t make quite as much coffee at once. But, in the end, the result will be a fantastic cup of coffee.

Speaking of making fresh joe, the Insignia 12-cup Coffee Maker is just $20 (Reg. up to $40). This will give you mass amounts of caffeine with pre-ground coffee, all for less than the cost of even the lower-cost grinder above.

Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder features:

Commercial-grade solid conical steel burrs with advanced cutting design for high precision grinding

Extremely wide grinding range from ultrafine Turkish to coarse for all kinds of coffee preparation

Tight-fitting ground coffee container holds up to 4 oz of ground coffee

See-through bean container holds up to 8.8 oz of beans

Gear reduction motor grinds slow with reduced noise and little static build-up

Slowest grinding speed in its class creates less friction and heat buildup preserving maximum aroma and flavor for all grind settings

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!