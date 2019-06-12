Anker’s Eufy Smart Plug works w/ Alexa + Assistant and is below $14 (Save 30%)

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for $13.79 Prime shipped when coupon code EUFYHOME has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there is the lowest price we have tracked. This smart plug can be voice controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. I have somewhere around five smart plugs in my home right now and 9 times out of 10, I use Alexa. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping both setup and operation straight-forward and simple. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to grab an AmazonBasics 3-ft. Indoor Extension Cord for $8. This way you’ll always be ready to plug in electronics that are just out of reach while also gaining two additional outlets.

Anker Eufy Smart Plug features:

PORTABLE POWER SWITCH: Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant compatibility, in addition to the EufyHome app, let you turn on or off plugged in devices from anywhere.

SAVE MONEY: Track energy usage of devices and set operating schedules to eliminate unnecessary power consumption.

NO HUB REQUIRED: Just download the EufyHome app, set up, plug in your device and use.

MINIMAL SPACE REQUIRED: Compact size supports up to 15A of power to devices and designed to keep second outlet available for use.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!