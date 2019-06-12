Use HomeKit to tweak temps w/ Emerson’s Sensi Thermostat: $105.50 (Reg. $135)

ANTOnline via Rakuten is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat (ST75) for $105.62 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $23. Along with HomeKit, users will also be able to control this thermostat with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Wink. Installation typically takes 30 minutes or less, making it a project that’s easy to knock out on a weekend or weeknight. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
If you’re worried the old thermostat may leave a mark on your wall, have a look at Emerson’s $15 Wall Plate. It’s made specifically with Sensi in mind, bringing a streamlined appearance to damaged drywall or missing paint.
Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:
- The ENERGY STAR certified Sensi thermostat helps you save on your HVAC energy costs, with features like geofencing, 7-day flexible scheduling, remote access and energy usage reports
- Use the built-in level, illuminated easy click terminals and step-by-step in-app instructions for quick DIY installation
- Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Wink smart home platforms.
