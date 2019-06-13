Woot has huge discounts on AmazonBasics luggage from $30 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot has the AmazonBasics 20-inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On Luggage for $29.99. Receive free shipping with Prime; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. Head to Amazon direct, where you’ll find it for $50. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked for this bag. It’s available in your choice of six colors. Features include a fully-lined interior with divider, compression pad, and three zippered pockets. Add up to 15% more packing space thanks to an expandable design. A telescoping handle plus four double-spinning wheels means you can travel with this bag easily. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more deals on AmazonBasics luggage from Woot.

AmazonBasics 20-inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On:

A step-up from the original AmazonBasics hardside spinner luggage, this premium version provides a variety of impressive upgrades. From its exterior shell made of durable polycarbonate material (instead of ABS like the original) to its space-enhancing compression pad inside, built-in TSA lock, AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage makes it easy to travel in smart, savvy style.

