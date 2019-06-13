The Hamilton Beach 5-Tray Food Dehydrator is at an Amazon all-time low of $39

Amazon offers the Hamilton Beach 5-Tray Digital Food Dehydrator for $38.99 shipped. It goes for $60 at stores like Best Buy and Bed Bath and Beyond. Amazon had been charging closer to $55 before this drop to the all-time low there. It features a 48-hour timer, adjustable digital thermostat, and a clear lid so you can keep an eye on your food. You’ll be making your own jerky, fruit chips, and marshmallows in no time with one of these. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need some inspiration? Download the Kindle edition of The Ultimate Healthy Dehydrator Cookbook at $6 for access to 150 healthy recipes, ranging from loaded sweet potato tacos to root vegetable gratin.

Hamilton Beach 5-Tray Digital Food Dehydrator:

48 hour timer with auto shutoff and clear lid so you can easily check food

Adjustable digital thermostat lets you adjust drying temperature (100-160° F)

Continuous airflow provides even drying

Five stackable drying trays and powerful 500 watts

Includes one fine-mesh sheet for drying small food like herbs and one solid sheet for making fruit rolls

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!