Help dad w/ oil changes by getting him the QuickJack from $1,000 (Reg. $1,365)

Costco is offering the QuickJack 5,000-LB Capacity Portable Car Lift for $999.99 shipped. Non-members will be charged $55 at checkout. For comparison, it retails for $1,365 direct, at Amazon, and even at Summit Racing while the next best price is Home Depot for $1,100. This QuickJack is perfect for the dad who’s always working on his car. With the ability to lift 5,000 pounds, dad will be able to easily do oil changes, tire rotations, or even exhaust work with this at-home car lift. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, $1,000 might be a bit out of your price range when it comes to a car lift for dad. You could opt for this Craftsman 3 Ton Floor Jack, Jack Stands and Creeper Set for $172 at Amazon and get an all-inclusive package for dad. Or, save some cash and buy just a rolling jack and jack stands separately.

Don’t forget to pick up a socket set for dad so he has the tools needed to finish the job. Amazon has quite a few options to choose from, so be sure to check that out before Father’s Day.

QuickJack features:

This system is a 5,000-lb. capacity automotive lift made from the same materials you’ll find in a professional shop or garage. It features durable 14-Gauge welded steel frames, quick connect hoses for quick, leak-free setup and a portable power unit; you can toss this system in your trunk or backseat when you’re on the go or store it in the corner when you’re not. It reaches full rise in less than minute and offers dual-locking positions of mid-level and full-rise.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!