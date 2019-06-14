Avalon’s Self-Cleaning Hot/Cold Water Dispenser now $120 off for today only

- Jun. 14th 2019 8:22 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $180
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Avalon A5 Self-Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser (A5BOTTLELESS) for $179.99 shipped. Shipping is free for Prime members but it will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Currently $300 at Amazon, it goes for $294 at Best Buy and $273 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This dispenser provides on-demand water at home with three temperature options (cold, room temperature, or hot), the ability to clean itself and has a built-in night light. It also ships with a 1-year warranty from Avalon and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s featured deal hides the water bottle in its sleek stainless exterior. Which is generally a feature that bumps the price up, but you can opt for a top-loader for less. The Avalon Premium Hot/Cold Top Loading Countertop Dispenser goes for just over $132 shipped at Amazon. Or just connect one of these Brita Water Filter Systems to your faucet for $22 for simple and affordable filtered water right from the tap.

Avalon A5 Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser:

  • THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot output.
  • Our water cooler is bottleless and will reduce the cost of constant purchases of water
  • SELF CLEANING FEATURE: The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $300 $180

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Avalon

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard