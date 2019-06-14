Avalon’s Self-Cleaning Hot/Cold Water Dispenser now $120 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the Avalon A5 Self-Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser (A5BOTTLELESS) for $179.99 shipped. Shipping is free for Prime members but it will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Currently $300 at Amazon, it goes for $294 at Best Buy and $273 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. This dispenser provides on-demand water at home with three temperature options (cold, room temperature, or hot), the ability to clean itself and has a built-in night light. It also ships with a 1-year warranty from Avalon and carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s featured deal hides the water bottle in its sleek stainless exterior. Which is generally a feature that bumps the price up, but you can opt for a top-loader for less. The Avalon Premium Hot/Cold Top Loading Countertop Dispenser goes for just over $132 shipped at Amazon. Or just connect one of these Brita Water Filter Systems to your faucet for $22 for simple and affordable filtered water right from the tap.

Avalon A5 Self Cleaning Bottleless Water Cooler Dispenser:

THREE TEMPERATURES: Three temperature settings allow you to customize your drinking experience. This dispenser features a crisp cold, room temperature, or piping hot output.

Our water cooler is bottleless and will reduce the cost of constant purchases of water

SELF CLEANING FEATURE: The self cleaning ozone feature sanitizes & purifies the dispenser, which prevents the accumulation of harmful germs & bacteria for your safety.

