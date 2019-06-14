Save an extra 25% off Nike, Cole Haan & more in Nordstrom’s Clear the Rack Sale

Today only, Nordstrom Rack is offering its Nordy Club Members (free to join) an extra 25% off clearance during its Clear the Rack Sale. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Watson II Chukka Boots that are available for $65, which is down from their original rate of $250. These boots can be worn year-round and their leather exterior is timeless. This style will look great paired with jeans, khakis or slacks alike. Plus, they feature a cushioned and supportive design for all day comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Lacoste Bayliss Vulc Leather Sneaker $34 (Orig. $90)
- Nike G-Flex Topstitched Belt $8 (Orig. $36)
- The North Face Mountain 2.0 Jacket $45 (Orig. $149)
- Nike Optic Crew Neck Pullover $26 (Orig. $65)
- Cole Haan Watson II Chukka $65 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Madewell Slub Knit Scoop Neck Tank Top $4 (Orig. $23)
- Paige Hoxton Ankle Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $189)
- Nine West Em Down Slide Sandal $23 (Orig. $69)
- BP. Denim Jumpsuit $19 (Orig. $69)
- Nike Dri-Fit Epic Solid Leggings $32 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
