Android game and app deals: Front Armies, Through the Darkest of Times, and more

Your Friday afternoon collection of Android game and deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go before you head off into the weekend. Just be sure to also scope out today’s price drops on these official Samsung Galaxy S24/+ cases from $22, this $250 price drop on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, these unlocked Pixel 7 Pro configs starting from $400 – one of the best prices ever, and up to $1,300 off The Frame smart TVs from $900. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Front Armies, Through the Darkest of Times, Star Survivor, Everybody’s RPG, Murders on Budapest, Underworld Office, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

Android app and game deals still live:

Front Armies features:

Build up your base,
explore the map to gather resources,
research new technologies,
build unique land, sea and air units,
lead your army and conquer!

