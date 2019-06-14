Ratchet Belts are top-rated at Amazon and up to 30% off, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SlideBelts via Amazon takes up to 30% off popular Ratchet Belts from Slide Belts. Our top pick is the 1.5-inch Classic Ratchet Belt at $33.95 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $45. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Every time a Ratchet Belt Gold Box comes around, it seems to be popular with our readers. This nifty accessories ditch the loop design for a no-hole system that lets you adjust in 1/4-inch increment for just the right fit. Available in three colors. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals.

Save a bit further and go with the custom fit model at $29.95. It typically goes for closer to $40. You’ll find mini of the same features here as mentioned above, but in a slightly thinner belt at 1.25-inches wide. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s best deals right here.

Ratchet Belts feature:

COMFORT IN CUSTOM SIZES: Our patented, no-holes ratchet designs means that you can adjust your belt at 1/4″ increments to ensure the perfect fit every time.

EASY TO USE: With our intuitive design, adjusting your belt is easy and discreet – just simply lift the frame of the buckle to adjust your belt in small increments.

MATERIAL: Our vegan belts are made with animal-friendly, cruelty-free vegan faux leather and have the look of a natural leather finish.

SIZING: Fits up to a 48″ waist. Strap is 1.5″ wide. Buckle measure 1.87″ wide x 3″ long.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!