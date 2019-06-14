Stella Artois Chalice + 5-yrs. of water to those in need for $5.50 (Reg. $13)

Amazon is now offering the Stella Artois 2019 Limited-Edition Chalices for $5.49. That includes the Mexico, Tanzania and Peru options. Each glass features a slightly different design. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $13 or so, all three options have slowly been sliding down on Amazon over the last couple months and are now at their respective all-time lows. Features include a gold leaf rim and a hand-crafted tulip design. But these glasses are made in partnership with water.org and will see Stella Artois donate “5 years of clean drinking water to someone in the developing world” with every glass sold. They are a best-seller and carry a 4+ star rating. More details below.

They are certainly glasses out there for less. But considering this is an Amazon all-time low and your $5 purchase will provide 5 years of cleaning drinking water, it might be better to just go with the Stella Artois option.

Stella Artois 2019 Limited-Edition Chalices:

Water is fundamental to life. Yet today, 884 million people in the developing world live without access to it. The hours they spend collecting water every day is time that could be spent caring for family, going to school, earning an income, or pursuing their dreams. Stella Artois and Water.org have partnered together to help end the global water crisis. Using water as our medium, we have collaborated with watercolor artist Eili-Kaija Kuusniemi to celebrate the vibrant impact water has on families and communities. Stella Artois has also turned its iconic logo blue for the Limited-Edition Chalice to underscore our support for this cause.

