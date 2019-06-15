Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener drops to a new low at Amazon: $53 (Reg. $70)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener for $52.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $70 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If dad is always complaining about a dull knife, ax, or other forms of blades, this is a must-have Father’s Day gift. It can handle just about any type of sharpening task you can throw at it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Not looking to drop over $50 on a sharpener? This $6.50 Prime shipped option will get the job done just the same. The main difference here is you’ll have to put a bit of elbow grease into making your blades new again, and it’ll take a little longer to achieve the same result.

Work Sharp Knife & Tool Sharpener features:

Sharpen every knife you own like a pro quickly, easily and with repeatable, consistent results. Creates the sharpest blades you’ve ever had!

Easily Replaceable Abrasive Grit Belts. Comes with premium abrasive belts to meet all your sharpening needs: Coarse (P80), Medium (P220) and Fine (6000). Abrasive belts won’t burn or damage blade steel during sharpening.

Precision sharpening guides provide fast, easy, repeatable and consistent results. Kitchen Knife guide sharpens blades to a 40° angle – Outdoor Knife Guide sharpens to a 50° angle.

Can also be used to sharpen a wide range of bladed shop tools and lawn and garden tools such as Lawn Mower Blades, Garden Pruners, Shears, Shovels, Scrapers and more. Also makes the ideal hand held detail grinder

