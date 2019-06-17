Add Amazon’s Portable USB Condenser Mic to your Mac setup for $9.50 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $9.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or so, it has slowly been dropping over the last few months and is now at the Amazon low. Today’s deal is slightly more than $1 below our previous mention. It features a 16-bit/48kHz recording resolution, an omnidirectional pick-up pattern (great for picking up sound from all directions), a travel case and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the reviewers. More details below.

While it includes a 5-foot USB cable, you can get some extra reach with the basic Monoprice cables. The 10 footer is under $5 Prime shipped. However, if you’re looking to seriously upgrade your Mac’s recording quality, consider something like the $40 Blue Snowflake. And be sure to swing by our roundup of the best podcast gear for even more ideas.

AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Mic:

Portable USB condenser microphone for excellent sound quality when recording; ideal for vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Single condenser capsule; omnidirectional pick-up pattern (equally sensitive to sound from any direction); 16 bits; sample rate of 48kHz; frequency response of 70Hz to 15kHz

Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP; Mac OS; and Linux; works with Skype

