Add Amazon’s Portable USB Condenser Mic to your Mac setup for $9.50 (Reg. $15)

- Jun. 17th 2019 12:21 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $15 $9.50
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Microphone for $9.59. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or so, it has slowly been dropping over the last few months and is now at the Amazon low. Today’s deal is slightly more than $1 below our previous mention. It features a 16-bit/48kHz recording resolution, an omnidirectional pick-up pattern (great for picking up sound from all directions), a travel case and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 75% of the reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While it includes a 5-foot USB cable, you can get some extra reach with the basic Monoprice cables. The 10 footer is under $5 Prime shipped. However, if you’re looking to seriously upgrade your Mac’s recording quality, consider something like the $40 Blue Snowflake. And be sure to swing by our roundup of the best podcast gear for even more ideas.

AmazonBasics Portable USB Condenser Mic:

  • Portable USB condenser microphone for excellent sound quality when recording; ideal for vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more
  • Single condenser capsule; omnidirectional pick-up pattern (equally sensitive to sound from any direction); 16 bits; sample rate of 48kHz; frequency response of 70Hz to 15kHz
  • Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP; Mac OS; and Linux; works with Skype

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $15 $9.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard