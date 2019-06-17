Apple’s latest iPad mini 5 offers power and portability for $330.50 (Save $69)

BUYSpry via Rakuten is offering the iPad mini 5 64GB for $330.65 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $69 off retail, a $59 savings compared to what Amazon is currently charging, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. After several years of leaving iPad mini on the back burner, Apple has upgraded the internals to make it more powerful than ever. It received an A12 Bionic chip and still offers up to 10 hours of battery life. In our review, we called out how its small form-factor makes it a solid choice for “when portability matters most.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Protect your new iPad mini with a $6 case that shields both the front and back. Thanks to a similar design to the Apple Smart Cover, users will be able to prop their iPad up for entertainment or typing.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and Wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi with gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

