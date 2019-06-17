HP’s $169 Chromebook has a 14-inch display + 100GB Google Drive (All-time low)

datavis via Rakuten is offering the HP 14-inch Chromebook (CA020NR) for $169.15 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $30+ off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we have tracked. Owners of this HP Chromebook will get 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years. I’ve been using Google Drive as my primary cloud storage for several years now and have never experienced a single issue. Having spent several months using Chromebooks in the past, I can vouch that they are a highly capable alternative to PCs and Macs and hit price points that the others cannot compete with. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Use today’s savings to grab an extra charger for your travel bag. The Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 is $25 and sports a 30-watt output despite a 40% smaller form-factor when compared to Apple’s offering.

HP 14-inch Chromebook (CA020NR) features:

Processor: Intel(R) Celeron(R) Processor N3350, Dual-Core, 1.1GHz up to 2.4GHz

Google Drive: Get 100 GB two-year cloud storage with Google Drive

Display: 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit (1366 x 768)

Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (not upgradable)

Storage: 16 GB eMMC

Battery life: Up to 11 hours and 30 minutes (mixed usage)

Dimensions and weight (unpackaged): 13.27 inches (W) x 8.94 inches (D) x 0.72 inch (H); 3.39 pounds

Operating system: Chrome OS

