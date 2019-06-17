Insignia’s 8-Outlet Surge Protector is 25% off for today only: $15 (Reg. $20)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Outlet Surge Protector Strip for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35 but opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. It is matched on eBay, but even using the $3 off PROMO3 code will still leave you with $3 shipping. Today’s deal is 25% off the regular $20 price tag and the best we can find. It starts at $19 from third-party Amazon sellers. Features include a 600-joule rating, 8 outlets and a 4-foot power cord. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

A great alternative is the 2-pack of AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips for just over $9.50. They only have a 200-joule rating protection for your gear, but you also get 12 outlets you can use across multiple rooms. This AmazonBasics 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip goes for $10 and features a much higher 790-joule rating. Both options carry solid 4+ star ratings.

Insignia 8-Outlet Surge Protector Strip:

Guard your home theater equipment with this Insignia NS-HW503 8-outlet surge protector that features a 600-joule rating for reliable protection. Four outlets feature added space for fitting large plugs. Absorbs energy to help protect your equipment and prolong the life of the unit. Note: Only for use indoors and in dry locations. Including 4 spaced outlets safeguard your home theater equipment.

