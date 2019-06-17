Amazon’s Summer Lawn Care Gold Box features seeds and much more from $3.50

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has a selection of summer lawn maintenance items on sale from around $3.50. Free shipping applies for Prime members or in orders over $25. A standout here is the Scotts Turf Builder Pro EdgeGuard Deluxe Broadcast Spreader for $41.98. Regularly around $60, this is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. It still fetches $60 at Home Depot today. This spreader can hold up to 15,000 square feet of lawn product, including seed and fertilizer. It can also be used to distribute ice melt on walkways and driveways. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

The above spreader would be good for something like this 20-pound bag of Scotts Turf Builder Grass Seed Tall Fescue Mix, which is now down to $35.27 in today’s sale. That’s another 2019 Amazon low, as it’s regularly closer to $50. “Guaranteed, to grow thicker, greener grass,” this seed covers up to 5,000 square feet of space. It has 4+ star ratings from 60% of Amazon shoppers.

You can browse the rest of today’s Gold Box sale right here, which includes seeds, plant food, sprinkler systems, and more.

Scotts Turf Builder Pro EdgeGuard Deluxe Spreader:

Features Scotts exclusive EdgeGuard Technology

Control panel’s precision rate settings deliver more accurate coverage

Designed to ensure superior results when used with Scotts lawn food

Holds up to 15,000 sq. ft. of Scotts lawn product, including seed, fertilizer, salt and ice melt

