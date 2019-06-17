Amazon is offering the Crucial 32GB 2667MHz DDR4 SODIMM RAM Kit for $133.95 shipped. For comparison, it has been falling throughout the year from around $250 at the start of 2019 to around $160 $180 lately. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. I’ve got this exact RAM upgrade kit installed in my Mac mini and it works absolutely fantastic. Though Apple charges a bloated $600 for this upgrade at the time of purchase, if you buy both the specialized screwdriver and repair kit to do it yourself, and follow our guide, the entire process should cost just over $150 total. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t need 32GB, but want to upgrade your Mac Mini’s RAM from the base 8GB? Pick up Crucial’s 16GB 2667MHz DDR4 SODIMM RAM Kit for $68 shipped. Normally fetching around $95, this is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked all-time and is the best available. Or, you could upgrade with a single 8GB stick and get 12GB total in your Mac mini when paired with the included 4GB stick for $34 shipped.

Though the tools we linked above will get the job done in a budget-friendly manner, we do recommend picking up a little bit of a nicer kit that comes with more pieces. Spend a few extra bucks and pick up this Oria 76-in-1 set for $25 shipped at Amazon instead of the repair kit linked above and get quite a few more tools. I personally own the Oria set and the above repair kit and prefer the Oria as it offers much more when it comes to prying tools, making upgrading your Mac mini’s RAM much easier.

Other desktop RAM on sale:

Crucial 32GB DDR4 DOSIMM Mac Mini RAM Upgrade Kit features:

Speeds up to 3200 MT/s and faster data rates are expected to be available as DDR4 technology matures

Increase bandwidth by up to 30%

Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life

Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput

Optimized for next generation processors and platforms

