Enjoy evening strolls w/ Radio Flyer’s best-selling Little Red Wagon for $10

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer Little Red Wagon for $9.97 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $15, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Let your kids enjoy the warmer weather and tote around their favorite doll, toy, or other goodies as you take your evening walk. This #1 best-seller at Amazon is a must-have for evening strolls and beach trips alike. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

The Cars 3Shovel Wagon Toy is $10 Prime shipped and would be a great alternative. Offering a built-in shovel, it’ll become a beach staple. Your kids will enjoy digging, building, and hauling with this easy-to-use wagon.

Radio Flyer Little Red Wagon features:

A toy version of the original wagon.

Perfect for gift baskets, home decor or holding small toys.

Seamless steel body and working handle.

Durable rolling wheels for lasting quality.

