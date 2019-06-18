adidas cuts an extra 20% off clearance items w/ deals from $24 + free shipping

adidas is now offering an extra 20% off select styles with code JUNE20 at checkout. As always, shipping is free on all orders. The Ultraboost Laceless Shoes for men are on-trend and on sale for $80. These shoes were originally priced at $200. Their slip-on design is so easy to put on and they’re great for workouts, walks and more. Plus, their cushioned insole adds comfort throughout the day. With over 340 reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Alphabounce Beyond Shoes are functional and stylish Best of all, this style is on sale for $40, which is down from the original rate of $100. Plus, they’re available in five versatile color options.

Our top picks for women include:

